HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal Regional Medical Group welcomed Dr. Brandon Brown to its Bowling Green team.
Brown earned his medical degree from the Medical University of the Americas in the West Indies and completed his family medicine residency at the University of Oklahoma Health Science Center in Oklahoma City.
“Family medicine was the right choice for me because it is like being the quarterback of a team. Family practitioners are able to ensure that the proper care is provided to each patient and practitioners are able to help guide the patient in the treatment and referral direction that will improve their health and fitness the most in the shortest duration of time,” Brown said. “Family medicine is a medical specialty devoted to comprehensive healthcare for people of all ages. A family medicine physician delivers a range of acute, chronic medical care services, while also providing preventive care for their patients.”
Family medicine doctors often care for the same patients throughout their lives, and in many cases, they care for multiple generations of family members at the same time. “The most rewarding feeling in medicine is being able to help an entire family reach their goals of health and wellness. Family is the key component of everything that I do. I love being able to care for everyone in a family from great-grandmother to great-great-grandchildren and everyone in between,” Brown said.
Brown explained how he gets to know each patient.
“My priority with my patients is creating a rapport and a relationship. I take pride in taking the time to know about them personally as well as from a health perspective. We talk about crops, hunting or sports and build not only relationships based on health, but on life as well,” Brown said.
Brown is focused on providing high-quality care, helping his patients understand their medications and guiding them to a healthier lifestyle. He is accepting patients at Hannibal Regional Medical Group in Bowling Green.
Appointments are available by calling 573-324-2241.
