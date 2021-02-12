STAFF REPORT
CANTON, Mo. — Bowling Green’s Trevor Pruitt will be among cast members in the Culver-Stockton College Theatre Department’s two upcoming radio dramas, which were first presented in the 1940s and 1950s.
The first radio drama is “Carmilla”, one of the early works of vampire fiction coming from a 19th century story by Irish author Sheridan Le Fanu. It was adapted by Lucille Fletcher, perhaps the most accomplished suspense/horror radio writer of her era with “Sorry,” “Wrong Number” and “The Hitchhiker” among her classics. The first broadcast of “Carmilla” was on The Columbia Workshop on July 28, 1940.
The second play is an original script by Richard Thorne called “The Shadow People”, which is about a woman haunted by mysterious people living in the shadows. Loosely based on “The Horla,” Guy De Maupassant’s late 19th century horror story, “The Shadow People” was originally broadcast on the series “The Hall of Fantasy” on Sept. 5, 1952.
To minimize risk and potential exposure of COVID-19, performances will be live streamed on the theatre department’s YouTube page at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12 and Saturday, Feb. 13, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14. A small audience limited to current Culver-Stockton students, faculty and staff will be allowed to attend performances in the Alexander Campbell Auditorium on the Culver-Stockton campus.