BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A Bowling Green woman was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred at 2:32 p.m., Nov. 23, on U.S. 54, west of County Road 277.
Involved in the mishap was a 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by 28-year-old Kelsey L. Stroup of Bowling Green and a 2008 Ford F150 operated by 75-year-old Alan T. Lynn of Louisiana.
According to the accident report the eastbound Ford was stopped in traffic to turn left when it was struck from behind by the Chevrolet.
Stroup, who was not wearing a safety device, was flown to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.