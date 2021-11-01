BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A Bowling Green teenager was left with minor injuries following a one-vehicle mishap Friday morning in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at 7:50 a.m., Oct. 29, on northbound U.S. 61 south of Bowling Green.
Involved in the crash was a 2001 GMC Sierra that was being driven by a 16-year-old female from Bowling Green.
According to the accident report the driver was traveling too fast for conditions on a curve which caused the vehicle to hydroplane and slide off the right side of the road where it struck a ditch and overturned.
The driver was transported to Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana by a private vehicle.
