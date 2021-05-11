Bowling Green student gets firsthand experience giving back

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Ethan Harrison, a seventh-grade student at Bowling Green Middle School, had a productive and busy Monday as he job shadowed with his mother, Teresa Ellsworth, property management director at Northeast Community Action Corporation.
Ethan assisted his mother with a variety of tasks like assisting in the rent office and the finance office. He said he wants to give back to people in his community, and the up-close experience working with his mother and assisting clients brought Ethan’s goal into sharper focus. Dr. David Koogler, principal at Bowling Green Middle School, said about 98 or 99 seventh grade students took part in job shadowing week this year.
Ethan and fellow students research their potential careers before they embark on the day of job shadowing. Koogler said the experience brings lasting benefits to students and everyone who participates in the program, giving students hands-on experience to supplement what they are learning in class.
Students tell Koogler most that they receive the “boots on the ground” experience, showing how the tasks necessary to perform the job in a real-life setting. And local employers are excited about the opportunity for the youth.
“Some of the owners who call us up and they brag about us, saying ‘this is exactly what we need for our kids.’” Being in a classroom is fantastic, and that’s extremely important, but getting them out in the field is extremely crucial, Koogler said. “We’ve had nothing but positive comments, honestly. The parents love it, the kids love it, and all the places that the kids go to, they look forward to it.”
Throughout the day working with his mother, Ethan gained a new appreciation that his mother “works a lot harder than I realized” and the difference her job makes. He watched his mother assist several tenants throughout the day.
I got to experience how that’s done, and she solves a lot of problems, too,” he said.
For Ethan being able to be a part of . He appreciated how his mother was able to calm people down “and control the hard situations” she faces. Ellison said the experience they shared will help lead the way for his career path.
“I really have enjoyed him being able to walk alongside me, kind of see what the day entails for me. He’s got a really good servant heart, and he certainly is going to do something in the future that works with the community,” Ellison said. “I think him seeing the good and the bad will help him develop good skills in the future for that, so I’m really happy he was able to experience this.”
Ethan also appreciated the chance to make an impact with his mother and prepare for his future.
“Honestly, I really hope I get to help others the way she has today,” he said, expressing his appreciation for the role he got to take on. “I’m grateful for how much I did.”