Bowling Green sophomore to perform in Saint Louis Ballet Nutcracker Extravaganza

STAFF REPORT
BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Kailey Flowers Luebrecht, a sophomore at Bowling Green High School, will perform with Saint Louis Ballet in the Nutcracker Extravaganza, which will be streamed Dec. 19-23.
During the Extravaganza, Kailey will be seen as a Party Girl in Act I — filmed during the 2019 season. Kailey was filmed virtually with her classmates this year as the Columbine doll for the show. The Nutcracker Extravaganza includes favorite Saint Louis Ballet dances and scenes from years gone by and is interspersed with newly-set Nutcracker performances from the 2020-2021 dancers.
Saint Louis Ballet is the only professional, resident ballet company of metropolitan St. Louis. The Ballet’s Executive and Artistic Director is Gen Horiuchi, who performed as a principal dancer with the New York City Ballet.
Kailey has been training at the Saint Louis Ballet School for the past eight years and has performed in such Nutcracker roles as grey mouse, lead white mouse, red soldier, blue soldier, and party child. In her role as a Party Girl, Kailey had the opportunity to dance with Saint Louis Ballet Company dancers as her Party Parents and was directed by Horiuchi. Kailey takes classes five days a week at Saint Louis Ballet and trains during the summer at intensive ballet programs. For the past three summers, Kailey has attended the Ballet Chicago Summer Intensive. She is the daughter of Daryl and Krista Luebrecht.
The community is invited to watch the Extravaganza free-of-charge. Complimentary tickets are available at www.stlouisballet.org/nutcracker.