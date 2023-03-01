BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Voters in the Bowling Green R-I School District will have the opportunity to vote on a no-tax rate increase $8.75 million bond issue on April 4, with planned improvements focused on students of all ages.

Superintendent Dr. Matt Frederickson explained that assessed valuation has been increasing in the district, creating more bonding capacity for the proposal. The school district's ballot initiative is unique among other ballot issues slated for April because it requires no tax rate increase for the planned improvements.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.