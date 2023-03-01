BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Voters in the Bowling Green R-I School District will have the opportunity to vote on a no-tax rate increase $8.75 million bond issue on April 4, with planned improvements focused on students of all ages.
Superintendent Dr. Matt Frederickson explained that assessed valuation has been increasing in the district, creating more bonding capacity for the proposal. The school district's ballot initiative is unique among other ballot issues slated for April because it requires no tax rate increase for the planned improvements.
If the bond issue passes, the project will include the construction of a new early childhood center, a new storm shelter for the Bowling Green campus, security and ADA improvements and an expansion to the library/media center for the middle school and high school.
As more young families have moved to the area, Frederickson has witnessed a drastic increase in Pre-K needs. In his second year as superintendent, the district's preschool program doubled. The expanding need for services is not slowing down — there is currently a waiting list for preschool classes and at the nearby Learning Center, which maintains a close working relationship with the school district.
The bond issue includes construction of a new early childhood center, estimated to cost $4.69 million. Frederickson explained that Learning Center faculty members work with the school district's early childhood special education students, and a new facility nearby would help strengthen collaborative efforts with preschool teachers.
"We just built that new road into our high school, and there's this perfect spot for this, right behind the Learning Center. So, we think it would be a great opportunity for our teachers to collaborate even better and support our students," Frederickson said.
The proposed new early childhood center would help area families with young children — the end result would allow preschool services to quadruple. The facility would provide a single location for all early childhood faculty, including preschool teachers and Parents as Teachers instructors. The new early childhood center would also supplement the district's daycare service for faculty members.
An estimated $3.85 million portion of the project would address several needs for the middle school and high school. A few years ago, elementary school entrances were upgraded to include a transaction window at the vestibule to increase safety. The planned project would enable transaction window installations for the middle school and high school entrance vestibules as well — Frederickson explained this design follows best practices supported by national studies.
"This will get us to that next level, providing another layer of security for our kids and staff," he said.
In addition, the library/media center would be expanded. The current center can only accommodate one class at a time, and space for resources is limited. Expansion efforts would allow more classes to utilize the space at one time, provide more resources and create classroom space for students taking online courses that aren't offered by the district. Also, Frederickson said the enlarged space could serve as a site for adult education classes to further benefit the community.
ADA improvements are slated as well, including plans to relocate the central offices to the renovated library/media center. Safer, accessible playground surfaces are also planned for elementary students in Bowling Green and Frankford.
A new storm shelter would also be constructed, providing a secure area for students in all of the district's school buildings and the Learning Center. It will be similar to the structure recently completed in Frankford, with 14-inch-thick walls and a reinforced roof. Frederickson applied for federal funding for Frankford and Bowling Green, and Frankford was selected. The bond issue would provide the same level of security during emergencies for Bowling Green students.
Additional work would include roofing repairs for Frankford Elementary School and some roof work in Bowling Green. Frederickson explained these efforts would result in the first time in many years that all of the roofs are under warranty.
"It's a multi-faceted bond issue that we're trying to accomplish here, and I think that we can get a lot done," Frederickson said.
A Tuesday meeting served as a launch event for members of the Citizens for Safer BGR1 Children group. Yard signs, flyers, social media posts, radio interviews and newspaper stories are planned to spread the word about the bond issue.
"This is a really important time for us. The governor has announced some help for expansion of early childhood programs, and we think this is really an important time that we can get some help with paying for our teachers with the new programs that he's talking about," Frederickson said, pointing out how support could come together at various levels to provide benefits for decades to come.
"So, I think that we need to look at this as an opportunity to capitalize on all that is coming together at one time — the need, the potential resources — both locally and at the state level — that we can use to make sure that this all gets accomplished," he said. "I'm excited about it. It's really important, and it looks like a good time to make this happen and not raise anyone's tax rate."
Next week informational flyers will be distributed by members of Citizens for Safer BGR1 Children. Additional information will also be posted to the Facebook pages for the group and the school district.
