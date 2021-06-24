ATCHISON, Kan. — Landon Kent, of Bowling Green, Mo., was recently named to the Benedictine College Dean’s List for the spring semester, which ended May 15.
Any full-time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and a perfect 4.0 grade point average through the spring term is named to the President’s list. Full-time students with 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 are named to the Dean’s List. Of the 1,980 students on campus for 2020-2021 academic year, 106 made the President’s List and 535 made the Dean’s List.