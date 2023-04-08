Bowling Green Police push back on assault claim

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The Bowling Green Police Department is pushing back on allegations that officers assaulted a man last month during a traffic stop.
Video obtained by The Courier-Post shows the confrontation between officers and the man.
EDITOR'S NOTE: Video includes explicit language. The confrontation starts around 7:40.
Capt. Bennie Church was on his way home when he stopped to assist Sgt. Roy Peters, who had stopped a 21-year-old motorist for an equipment violation at 4:30 p.m. Church reported that the incident escalated when the motorist's father, who Church later identified as Brian Brandenburger, pulled up on the other side of the roadway.
Peters had been in the process of identifying an unknown pill he found during the search. He told Brandenburger to stay in his vehicle and "he proceeded to cuss at us," Church said.
Peters again ordered Brandenburger to stay in his vehicle, and Church reported that Brandenburger crossed the road toward Peters, causing traffic traveling in both directions to stop.
At that point, Peters told Brandenburger he was under arrest and told him to put his hands behind his back. Church reported that Brandenburger pushed Peters and attempted to punch him.
Church then ran into the road to stop oncoming traffic to make sure neither person was hit by a vehicle. He reported Brandenburger was arrested for failure to comply and assault on a law enforcement officer.
According to Church, Brandenburger posted on Facebook, making claims that he was assaulted by officers after he was pulled over for a traffic stop. Church stressed Brandenburger's account was incorrect, pointing out the defendant had approached an existing traffic stop.
A public report had not been released by the police department before the Facebook posts were created, but Church explained body camera footage confirmed the events did not unfold as Brandenburger said they did.
"It kind of went viral," Church said. "This is a battle that I'm ready to fight to show that my officer was in the right. (Brandenburger) was not attacked by our police department. He actually attacked my guy."
Body camera footage released by the Bowling Green Police Department shows a man approaching the officer after being told to stay in his vehicle. In the video, a man appears to push the officer. The footage does not show officers using any physical force toward the man until the confrontation in the middle of the road.
According to online court documents, Brandenburger faces numerous charges as a result of the incident. A warrant was issued on March 9 by Pike County Prosecuting Attorney Alex Ellison, charging the defendant with two counts of fourth-degree assault (one involving a special victim), two counts of resisting arrest (one creating risk of serious injury or death to a person), refusing to obey a law enforcement officer during discharge of their duties, obstructing government operations and driving while intoxicated.
Church explained that Brandenburger wouldn't have been breaking the law by staying in his vehicle and watching the traffic stop.
"Once you got out and yourself and the public in danger — you could get hit by a vehicle or you come into oncoming traffic to assault my officer — that's where we draw the line," he said.
Court records showed Brandenburger was released on his own recognizance and posted a $10,000 cash bond on March 13. His first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday before Judge Milan Berry. As of Friday evening, a defense attorney is not listed for Brandenburger.
