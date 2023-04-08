Bowling Green Police push back on assault claim

This still image taken from body camera footage provided by the Bowling Green Police Department shows Capt. Bennie Church, left, and Sgt. Roy Peters, center, being confronted by Brian Brandenburger during a traffic stop Wednesday, March 8. The video was recorded during a vehicle search involving Brandenburger's son. The video shows Brandenburger pulling up on the opposite side of the road from the officers. He ignored repeated commands by officers to stay in his truck and crossed the road to approach the officers. Church reported Brandenburger pushed and attempted to punch Peters. No one was injured as a result of the incident. Brandenburger was arrested and faces numerous charges. Church explained the defendant had been posting on Facebook that he was attacked by police officers, but the video footage corroborates officers' accounts. 

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The Bowling Green Police Department is pushing back on allegations that officers assaulted a man last month during a traffic stop.

Video obtained by The Courier-Post shows the confrontation between officers and the man.

