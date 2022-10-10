BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A Bowling Green man sustained serious injuries in a rollover accident Friday morning at Route UU East and U.S. 61.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Steven M. Burgett, 55, of Bowling Green, Mo., was driving a 2014 Freightliner 114SD south on Route UU East at 11:28 a.m. Friday.
The reported stated the Freightliner traveled off the right side of the roadway. Burgett overcorrected and steered left, causing the vehicle to return to the roadway and cross the center of the route. The Freightliner traveled off the left side of the road, then overturned onto the driver's side.
Burgett was transported by Pike County Memorial Hospital Ambulance to SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake Saint Louis.
Burgett was wearing a seat belt.
