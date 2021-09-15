BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A Bowling Green man was seriously injured Tuesday night in a one-vehicle crash in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at 10:30 p.m., Sept. 14, on eastbound County Road 255 at County Road 252.
A 2002 GMC Sierra was being driven east by 49-year-old Lloyd W. Kuntz of Bowling Green.
According to the accident report the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road where it struck a ditch. It then overturned ejecting the driver.
Kuntz, who was not wearing a safety device, was flown to Mercy Hospital St. Louis.