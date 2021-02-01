PALMYRA, Mo. — A Bowling Green man suffered minor injuries Monday morning in a one-vehicle accident in Marion County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the mishap occurred at 4:40 a.m., Feb. 1, on Mo. 168, 4 miles east of Palmyra.
A 1998 Buick LeSabre was being driven west by 32-year-old Daniel W. Morrison of Bowling Green.
The crash occurred when Morrison lost control of the car on the ice-covered road. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the road where it overturned.
Morrison, who was not wearing a safety device, was taken by private vehicle to Hannibal Regional Hospital.