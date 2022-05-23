BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A Bowling Green man was seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a one-vehicle accident in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred at 2:55 p.m. Sunday on Route NN at County Road 256.
Involved in the mishap was a 1994 Toyota driven by Nathan S. Krimwiede, 18, of Bowling Green.
According to the incident report the driver swerved in an attempt to miss a deer. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the road where it struck a tree.
Krimwiede, who was not wearing a safety device, was flown to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.