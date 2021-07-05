JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry has selected eight graduating high school seniors from around Missouri to receive $1,000 scholarships through its Show-Me Scholars & Tech Masters program. The scholarships are funded by AT&T Missouri.
This program is a statewide effort to encourage Missouri high school students to study more rigorously by bringing local employers into classrooms to encourage them to make the most of their time in 8-12th grades. Students sign up as freshmen and pledge to complete at least 16.5 credit hours of high-value courses. Throughout their high school years, students receive encouragement from those business mentors to stay on track.
Claire Graver was among the 2021 scholarship recipients, selected by the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce.
The statewide program is administered by the Missouri Chamber and at the local level relies on collaboration between school districts and their business communities.