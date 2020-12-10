HANNIBAL — Madison Liter is only 21 years old, but she was well-prepared to run a business when she opened her Charlee and Tru Boutique in Hannibal on Oct. 3.
Liter had been selling her merchandise online at www.shopcharleeandtru.com for a year when she opened the shop at 205 N. Main St. “I planned for a year before opening,” she said.
Until opening her boutique, she worked for her Aunt Melanie Campbell at Campbell's restaurants, Fiddlestiks and Mi Mi's.
Liter also saw her parents open their convenience center, Liters VP, in Center, Mo., in December, 2019.
She is pleased with current sales at her boutique, reporting, “I've sold a lot of C.C. beanies, and sweaters have been a big hit.”
She stocks mainly women's apparel and accessories, explaining, “I wanted something unique and personal.”
Some customers may prefer to avoid in-person shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Liter said her merchandise may be ordered online, then picked up at the shop or shipped. “A lot comes from Los Angeles,” she said.
With her boutique named for her two goldendoodle dogs, Charlee and Tru, it was not surprising to find dog harnesses and leashes for sale.
Liter's plans for 2021 include her September wedding with Kameron Christal.
Although most of her items are for women, Liter hopes to expand next summer by adding clothing for men, babies and children.