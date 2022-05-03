Bountiful season ahead for Central Park Farmers Market

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Saturday morning’s clouds and early showers didn’t dampen the enthusiasm for a new season of the Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market.
Vendors and customers alike celebrated the start of the new season. Several vendors had their stands set up in the park by 7:30 a.m. Many vendors were sold out or left with very low supplies by 11 a.m.
Tables throughout the west end of the park featured produce, flowers, plants, baked goods and other items grown or crafted by hand. Market Manager Steve Huse said there was a strong turnout of vendors and customers for the opening day.
“There’s going to be something new here every week,” Huse said.
He expected seven to 10 vendors to join the group next week, and he encouraged people to stop by regularly to see what the growing market has to offer.
Huse sold 20 bags of greens by 10 a.m. Customers also purchased 36 tomato plants, 20 pepper plants and several other plants at his stand. He noted how many people stopping by were eager to start their summer projects.
Sam Daggett walked by Huse’s stand, noting with a smile how she sold her entire stock of cake pops, cookies and other treats at Dip Sticks.
Mary Behrens, owner of Mary’s Herbs and Baked Goods, had one loaf of bread and a few cookies left after a busy morning. Her popular cinnamon rolls sold out early.
“Everybody was apprehensive, but it turned out to be a good day and the public was ready,” she said.
Raegen Robertson had a few cookies and biscotti left at the Sleepy Sweets stand. Business picked up early in the morning, she said, and the biscotti has been a big hit with customers so far.
She expected to see Second Breakfast Coffee Roasters at next week’s market. Roberston enjoyed being a part of the friendly atmosphere of farmers, bakers and artisans since joining the farmers’ market last year.
Robertson plans to use fruits from fellow vendors when she bakes pies later in the season.
“It’s really great, being a part of the community and being able to talk and meet with new people,” she said.
Robertson was thankful for the support, commending fellow vendors, Mary Lynne Richards with Hannibal Parks and Recreation and Frank Lemongelli with the Marion County Health Department.
Pam Roach and her 6-year-old granddaughter, Harmony, paid a visit to the Sleepy Sweets table.
“We love the farmers’ market. My father-in-law comes every year. We buy green beans and tomatoes, and we buy goodies from Raegen, of course,” she said.
Harmony shared a big smile after choosing a sweet treat.
“I like cookies!” she exclaimed, jumping up and down with excitement.
The Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market is open each Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to noon. More information is available by calling 573-406-8401 or visiting the market Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.