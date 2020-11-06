HANNIBAL — Mark Daniels has always been ready to get back up whether he's inside the boxing ring and out. Now he is sharing that spirit in his new book called "Coming Back Home"
Daniels regularly speaks at churches and public events, and he started a YouTube channel eight months ago where he discusses topics like relationships, overcoming adversity and health issues. He began writing his book during a period of "soul-searching" about six years ago, and progress ramped up in the past eight months, with Daniels writing a little bit each night.
"I never told my whole story, but I told parts of it to use for inspiration to continue to get up and try again," Daniels said, noting people often approached him and recommended he write a book or make a movie about his life.
Various aspects of his life are chronicled, including his lifelong love of boxing, living in Guatemala near the base of a volcano, learning from love and loss, operating a painting business with his three oldest sons, Mark, Claude and Henry, and coming full circle back to Hannibal as he restores a historic home on Fifth Street.
He recalled a pivotal part of his life when he trained to box with George Viorel in the early 1980s. Daniels has been boxing ever since along with endeavors like triathalons and marathons. Daniels and Viorel stayed in touch for decades.
"George was a very important part of my life," Daniels said.
He worked hard training with Viorel. They often boxed at the prison in Jefferson City, and Daniels will never forget a fight where he got beat up badly, with several cuts that weren't normal for a boxing match. Viorel told him 30 years later his opponent had a half a horseshoe tucked inside his glove — a detail that wasn't pointed out because of the risk of riots at the time.
"When I would fight, I would get knocked down, but I wouldn't quit," Daniels said.
And he didn't quit throughout the process of his book. He remembered a certain fear of looking over the latest edit at first, which he said was like the fear that comes from high expectations after winning a few boxing matches. He said that feeling disappeared when he entered the ring, and the same apprehension went away once he received feedback and looked at the final version of his book.
"I believe that people can see in us what we can't see in ourselves," Daniels said. "Since I've read the book and got the reviews back, now I kind of see. I can see my life through other people's eyes."
Daniels' book is available in Kindle e-book and softcover format on www.amazon.com. His YouTube can be found by searching for Mark Daniels M.I.W.