Book gifting program to expand in Canton

CANTON, Mo. — The United Way of Mark Twain Area has sent seed funds to the Dolly Parton Foundation for the Imagination Library Program to start providing books to students in the Canton School District.
Through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program, children from birth to five-years-old receive one book a month in the mail. If a child is enrolled in the program at birth, they will have a personal library of 60 books by the time he or she enters kindergarten.
These books are selected by a team of experts to be age appropriate, encourage positive character development, teach age-appropriate skills and provide other benefits. Additionally, they provide the opportunity for young people build strong bonds with caregivers who engage with the children through the books.
Though there is no cost to the families to participate in the program, the cost is $25 per child per year for the program to take place – that is a cost of around $2.10 per book. These dollars must be raised within the local community for the program to take place.
The Community Foundation serving West-Central Missouri and Northeast Missouri awarded United Way with a grant that was matched by United Way dollars to provide funding to communities within the United Way of the Mark Twain Area service area that are not currently enrolled in the program.
The Culver-Stockton Department of Education is spearheading the program within the Canton community, with the Canton R-V School District acting as the fiscal agent for the program.
“We are thrilled about the opportunity to provide increased access to high-quality reading materials to our early childhood community,” said Dr. Lindsay Uhlmeyer, assistant professor of education at Culver-Stockton College. “Our hope is that receiving books in the mail will generate interest and excitement among young children and parents and will encourage families to build the habit of reading into their lives.”
Dollars received from United Way should pay for about the first two years of the program. Leadership and students with the Department of Education at Culver-Stockton College will lead fundraising efforts in the Canton community for the program to continue once grant funds are exhausted.
Individuals interested in financially supporting the program to ensure its longevity can inquire about making a donation with Lindsay Uhlmeyer by calling her at 573-228-6000 or emailing luhlmeyer@culver.edu.
Families interested in enrolling to receive books for children living in the Canton R-V School District can visit https://imaginationlibrary.com/us/affiliate/MOCANTON/ to complete their registration.
“We want to thank Denise Damron with the United Way and Canton R-V School District for working with us to provide this opportunity,” Uhlmeyer said.
United Way also has funding available to launch the program in Palmyra, Mo. Philadelphia, Mo., rural Monroe County and Shelby County. Individuals and groups in these communities interested in receiving seed dollars to launch the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Program are invited to reach out to Denise Damron at United Way by calling 573-221-2761 or e-mailing director@unitedwaymta.org.
The United Way of the Mark Twain Area works towards the mission, “to increase the capacity of people to care for one another.” This is done by creating opportunities for individuals to give of their time, talents and treasures to local organizations that work to empower all individuals to achieve their potential through education, financial stability and healthy lives.
