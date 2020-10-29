HANNIBAL — Refinancing of general obligation bonds issued in 2014 and 2016 will save the Hannibal School District over $1 million. The Hannibal Board of Education approved the refinancing during its recent October meeting.
“A significant savings is expected without extending the term of the bonds,” wrote Rich Stilley, business manager for the school district, who anticipates that the district will save $1.141 million. “When refinanced these General Obligation Bonds are, in essence, replacing the existing debt with another debt obligation under different lower and better terms.”
The refinancing of bonds is not an unusual step for the Hannibal School District to take, according to Stilley.
“We consistently review the markets and trends to ascertain if there are options for us to save money and build for the future,” he said. “We reviewed our existing long-term debt and had an opportunity to refund these (2014 and 2016) bonds at lower rates than what we are currently paying and it offered this future savings.”
When the new bonds, 2020A and 2020B, are sold the school district will not be receiving any cash.
“We will not actually receive $1.1 million in proceeds with the sales, but we will see the savings through reduced interest and principal payments,” Stilley said.
When the 2014 bonds were issued they generated $8.14 million. In 2016 the bonds were sold for $8.83 million.
“We reduced our long-term debt to take advantage of better interest rates, reduced payments and reduced the term of the bonds,” Stilley said. “These refinancing options paved the way for the 2019 general obligation bonds that our patrons overwhelmingly passed to add the HVAC, electrical, lighting, plumbing and safety upgrades that we have over the last two years.”
The savings seen through the upcoming refinancing will not only benefit the school district in the short term, but in the future as well.
“It levels our payments out a little bit and chops the top off the big one that we have in 2026,” said Mark Bross, a member of the Hannibal Board of Education, regarding the refinancing.
According to Stilley, the school district has a “balloon” payment from the 2010B Qualified School Construction Bond issue that will come due in June, 2026.
“By the board of education making this wise decision (to refinance the 2014 and 2016 bonds) we are positioned to have the monies available at our current debt service levy in 2026,” he said.