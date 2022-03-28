HANNIBAL — A St. Louis man facing a charge of receiving stolen property was granted a bond reduction on Friday.
Tristan T. Holts, 18, of St. Louis, appeared via video before Marion County Associate Judge John Jackson. He is represented by Public Defender Jennifer Richardson. Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Luke Bryant represents the state.
Jackson granted the defense’s request for an amended bond to $10,000 cash or surety. Holts is scheduled to appear for a plea or trial setting at 8:15 Friday, April 1.
The Hannibal Police Department said an officer reported seeing a vehicle without a front license plate traveling on U.S. 61 on March 4 near Steamboat Bend Shopping Center.
The officer positioned himself behind the vehicle and saw the temporary tag was expired. The officer initiated a traffic stop. He reportedly could smell what he believed was marijuana coming from the vehicle.
The driver reportedly told police they did not have a medical marijuana card and that there was a gun inside the vehicle. All occupants were safely removed from the vehicle.
During the vehicle search, officers reportedly found the gun the driver had described. Upon further search of the vehicle, a second handgun, high-capacity magazines and a 50-round drum magazine were recovered.
The second handgun was previously reported stolen from Olivette. Holts was taken into custody for possession of the stolen firearm and transported to the Marion County Jail on a 24-hour hold pending formal charges.
The other three occupants were taken into custody and questioned and released.
The 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued a warrant for Holts charging him with receiving stolen property.