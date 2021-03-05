Bogart left lasting legacy at Mark Twain Cave

HANNIBAL — Joan Bogart and her husband, Bob, left a three-decade legacy at Mark Twain Cave that is readily evident today — resulting from their tireless efforts to spread the word about the cave and tourism in Hannibal.
Joan and Bob Bogart were co-owners of the Mark Twain Cave from 1972-2002, starting traditions like the free tour for Tom and Becky contestants each year and creating the informative video which precedes each tour. When Joan Bogart wasn’t visiting with tourists or working with the tour guides, she and Bob crossed the country in their RV, handing out flyers about Hannibal tourism in the South and from coast to coast.
“She was kind of ubiquitous for 30 years,” said their daughter Kitty Collins.
Bob Bogart died in an auto accident after they were married for 55 years. Joan Bogart passed away on Thursday, Feb. 25. Collins remembered how inseparable they were.
“Wherever one went, the other went,” Collins said. “They were just glued together.”
Cave employees referred to Bogart as “Mrs. B,” and she mentored countless tour guides as they immersed themselves in the history of the cave.
Collins said preserving the historic site and sharing it with visitors has been a constant part of her family since Judge E.T. Cameron purchased land to expand his dairy farm in 1923. Soon, the popular tours were bringing in more money than his dairy operations.
Bogart was a judge for the Tom and Becky contest for 30 years, and she and her husband wanted to make sure to offer a free tour for the contestants as they immersed themselves in Hannibal’s history.
In addition to the impact Bogart made for countless Toms and Beckys, she also created memories for generations of tour guides at Mark Twain Cave.
The Rev. Dr. Mark Hughes was a former cave guide, and he officiated Bogart’s funeral. Collins got the chance to talk with Dr. Justin Imhoff, who expressed his gratitude for the experience at the cave years ago.
“I can’t thank Mrs. Bogart enough, because she taught me how to work,” Imhoff told her. “And if I didn’t know how to work, I never would have made it through medical school.”
Joan and Bob Bogart began their journey at Mark Twain Cave after managing Fantastic Caverns in Springfield, Mo. in the 1950s. They came to Hannibal to take the reins from Bob’s uncle, Archie Cameron, who was retiring.
Bogart always made a personal connection with everyone she talked with.
“Mom truly missed her calling. She would have been a terrific corporate spy, because she could talk to somebody she didn’t know for 10 minutes, and she would get their whole life story,” Collins said.
Collins said the Mark Twain Cave and Hannibal tourism have been a part of her whole life.
“For the first time since 1923, the cave is not part of the family,” Collins said. “That’s a very strange feeling. When we would go back to school after Labor Day or after Memorial Day, and everybody would be talking about what they did over the holiday weekend, and they’d say, ‘well, what did you do, Kitty?’ And I would say, ‘work at the cave’.”
Collins said her parents were passionate about promoting the cave and preserving its beauty, and that legacy lives on today.
“It’s a national treasure, and I think the Cameron-Bogart family has always been totally dedicated to preserving this natural wonder and its wonderful connection with Mark Twain and his books,” Collins said. “With climate change and all that stuff going on, it’s just so important that we protect our natural historic places.”