STOUTSVILLE, Mo. — A woman suffered serious injuries Saturday afternoon in a boating mishap in Monroe County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the accident happened at 3:05 p.m. on Mark Twain Lake near Stoutsville.
A 2008 Ebbtide open bow motorboat was being driven north by 50-year-old Robert D. Sherman of Hartsburg. According to the accident report, the vessel was operating with the anchor down. When the vessel accelerated the anchor surfaced and struck an occupant in the boat.
Injured was 56-year-old Lisa R. Sherman of Hartsburg. She was transported to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment.