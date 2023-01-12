PERRY Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Mark Twain Lake announced Thursday an extension of the temporary closure of the boat ramp at Hunter/Fisherman Lot #11 through Thursday, Jan. 19.
The purpose of the temporary closure is to allow crews to perform routine maintenance and make improvements to the area.
