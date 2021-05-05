MONROE CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Mark Twain Lake announced the boat ramp at Hunter Fisherman Lot Number 26 on North Fork branch will be closed to public use on Friday, May 7 and Saturday, May 8.
The boat ramp will be utilized as a staging area for a fish habitat management project. The public lands and roadway in proximity to the boat ramp will still be available for use. Visitors are encouraged to use caution when traveling in the area.
More information is available by calling the Mark Twain Lake Project Office at 573-735-4097, following USACE on Facebook at Mark Twain Lake — U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, or emailing them at MarkTwainInfo@usace.army.mil. USACE officials hope everyone has a great recreation season at the lake and they look forward to seeing everyone. They remind visitors to enjoy the summer and remember to wear their life jacket.