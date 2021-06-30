HANNIBAL — U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt took a tour of the new Hannibal Visitors Center on Tuesday with Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Gail Bryant, before sitting down to talk with local stakeholders about tourism, along with workforce issues and milestones in the fight against COVID-19.
As Blunt commended Bryant on the new visitors center, she expressed her gratitude for community partners who made the project possible. Blunt is co-chair of the Travel and Tourism Caucus in the Senate, and he had some good news to share about travel numbers so far.
“And I believe the travelers are back, and I hope they’re back,” Blunt said.
Blunt said from May 2020 to May 2021, air travel had increased 75%, with most travel occurring domestically. Bryant said the Visitors Center has increased their hours three times to accommodate the number of tourists, with hours of operation from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, mentioning the number of visitors has far surpassed how many people went to the former location on N. Third St.
“It’s just incredible,” she said.
Blunt asked Bryant about the number of visitors who are coming to Hannibal, and she said the amount of visitors is “just amazing”. The number of people coming in hasn’t quite returned to pre-COVID levels in 2019. As National Tom Sawyer Days kicked off Wednesday, the community prepared for an event Bryant said attracts 50,000 people or more from 26 states and all over the world.
Blunt discussed the “importance of finding good help”, which sparked several chuckles from the crowd. He said he has heard most from Missouri employers about difficulty with finding employees and rising input costs. He said he expects the situation to improve since Gov. Mike Parson made the decision to cease supplemental unemployment funds.
He said he has heard two things most from Missouri employers: Difficulty finding employees and rising input costs. He said some businesses may undergo price restructuring or other measures to help offset the input costs.
“We had five bipartisan bills. I voted to take [the supplemental unemployment] that out, and almost all of the Republicans did, but we didn’t get that done. The bill was important, so we left it in,” Blunt said.
He said the supplemental unemployment wasn’t needed for 2021, noting the average unemployment check in the U.S. was $618 a week one month ago.
“You know, you pay people $18 or $19 to stay home, and you pay them $12 or $14 to come to work, then most people decide to stay home — which was always the problem with the supplemental unemployment, but particularly the problem when you really need people to get back to work,” he said.
So far, each state has seen more people returning to work once the supplemental money was removed, and Blunt expects the Show-Me State will follow suit once the smaller checks start to be sent out to recipients.
The importance of the Mississippi River’s locks and dams was discussed, and Blunt said he felt there was more importance placed on inland port and river structure than there was 20 years ago. He said 10 years ago, legislation highlighted the importance of the system for commerce and travel. Hannibal’s renovated riverfront now sports the docking space and equipment needed for two riverboats to dock at once.
“We’ve got to figure out how to make that area of commerce as competitive as we can. Our greatest advantage economically is location... and the biggest advantage there is the intersection of all the modes of travel, from the rivers to the railroads to the highways,” Blunt said, stressing he has been working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to link the modes of travel and gain a competitive advantage for the Show-Me State.
Blunt said he has been a supporter of an expressway for Hannibal, noting the line of stoplights in Hannibal are seven among a very small number from Duluth, Minn. to the Gulf of Mexico. He said an expressway could make it easier for people to get to specific destinations in Hannibal, while truckers and other motorists could avoid creating traffic congestion in town.
Another key part of infrastructure is broadband expansion. Blunt emphasized the importance of access and affordability for services like education, work and telemedicine and behavioral health care.
Rep. Louis Riggs has been working with regional providers, stakeholders and community leaders to help ensure broadband expansion continues. A new steering committee will meet each quarter to discuss future plans for Northeast Missouri as federal funds are received.
With the rise in incidents of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in Missouri, Blunt expressed how important it is for people to get the vaccine if they are eligible. He said the timelines and technology involved in getting the vaccines to market were unprecedented, and studies are showing promise for the effectiveness of the mRNA Moderna and Pfizer vaccines beyond one year.
Blunt said the vaccine is crucial to the continued recovery of the economy in the U.S. and in Hannibal, with National Tom Sawyer Days underway.
“The key to having a vaccine is to take the vaccine,” Blunt said. “Unless you’ve got a doctor’s recommendation that you have some circumstance that you have of concern about vaccines or this vaccines, my advice would be step up, take the vaccine, be part of the new, open, growing economy.”