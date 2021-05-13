HANNIBAL — Bluff City Theater is presenting "Vincent" by Leonard Nimoy during several free showings in Central Park, marking a return to the stage after almost 17 months.
Bluff City Theater Executive Director Joe Anderson said actors, technicians and directors have all been unemployed as a result of the pandemic. Anderson and others involved in the theater canceled the season in stages last year, and he remembered "a lot of us thought it was just going to be some sort of short-term pain, and that we might be able to revive later in the season." For 2021, the challenges have been following the guidelines set up as an equity refinement theater. With the one-man play "Vincent" in Central Park being presented across multiple days, they are able to present live theater in an open-air venue.
After two years, there were challenges in getting a group back together, and everyone carefully weighed how to best return. The resulting partnership with the city of Hannibal to present the play in Central Park with increased safety for everyone involved — Anderson said the latest evidence suggests the chance of transmitting or contracting COVID-19 outdoors is extremely small.
"I think we're maximizing our ability to produce with a minimum amount of risk, both for actors and technicians and for the audience itself," Anderson said.
After the actors, technicians and directors returned, the decision was made to make "Vincent" and June plays free of charge. Anderson hopes the free showings will invite community members back to see live theater, while making it accessible to a wider range of audience members like younger viewers.
Anderson hopes for a return to the Bluff City Theater stage in June with a series of 11 cabarets, as more people receive the COVID vaccines.
The dress rehearsal for the one-man play, starring Drew Pannebecker in the role of Vincent van Gogh's brother, Theo, showed promise for reaching a wider audience during the multiple showings planned this weekend and next week. Anderson said more than half of the people in the audience had not been to the theater in the past.
Nimoy's play originally featured two video screens constantly flashing images behind him, and that has been modernized and adapted to one large screen to portray the venue. The outdoor setting presents the unique challenges of noises from traffic and passersby, and the performances will be weather-dependent.
The production is unique in the way Pannebacker speaks directly to the audience members as Theo van Gogh. Anderson said the artistic themes of the production also blend with the relationship between the two brothers and the emotions Theo felt as he witnessed his brother's "slow slide into mental illness".
"I think one of the things that really surprises the audience is that while we all know who Vincent van Gogh is, and we think we know a lot about him — there's a stunning amount of history in his life that we didn't know," Anderson said. "It's a fascinating story for people who are interested in art, for people who are interested in history. It's amazing how one person can captivate an audience like that for 90 minutes."
Anderson caught himself tearing up during the play. The mandate for Bluff City is "from literature to life", and Anderson said the production is a good fit.
"I would say this play is right in that wheelhouse. You learn a lot about Theo and Vincent and their relationship," Anderson said, pointing out the intricacies of Theo's emotions and comments portrayed in the play.
The preview occurred Thursday, and the official opening will be at 7 p.m. Friday. Saturday evening and Sunday matinees shows are planned for May 15 and May 16, at 7 p.m. and 2 p.m., respectively. The next showings will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 19 to Saturday, May 22 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 23. Anderson said a judgement call about the weather will be made two hours prior to the performance, and ticket holders will be alerted by email if a show is cancelled.
Tickets are available by visiting www.eventbrite.com, which features "Vincent" by Leonard Nimoy in upcoming events in Hannibal. More information about Bluff City Theater is available by calling 573-719-3226.