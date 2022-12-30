HANNIBAL — Bluff City Theater announced its first live stream presentation of a live theater production, reflecting its goal to inform and entertain audiences with incredible performances of great plays that rarely get produced.
In November, it mounted a staged reading of Paul Robeson, starring Samuel Huddleston and Reggie Thomas, which played to standing ovations every night. An abbreviated version of the production was also presented free to area students as part of Bluff City Theater's Second-Sight Theater outreach to schools.
