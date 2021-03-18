Bluebird boxes installed on South Main Street

For THE COURIER-POST
HANNIBAL — The bluebird is the Missouri state bird, and several nest boxes have been installed on South Main Street to provide shelter.
Jim Current, a retired pilot from Hannibal, used recycled wood scraps and PVC pipe to build the nesting boxes and donated them to the Parks & Recreation Department. They have been installed along the tree line on South Main Street, 300 feet apart. Current said bluebirds are territorial and will not use a nesting box closer than that. The birds lay eggs in cavities, usually a hollowed-out area in a tree, but providing nesting boxes gives bluebirds more options.
Eastern bluebirds begin arriving at their breeding locations in March and April and migrate back south in October and November.