Bluebird boxes installed on South Main Street

Brian Evans installs bluebird next boxes along South Main Street.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

For THE COURIER-POST

HANNIBAL — The bluebird is the Missouri state bird, and several nest boxes have been installed on South Main Street to provide shelter.

Jim Current, a retired pilot from Hannibal, used recycled wood scraps and PVC pipe to build the nesting boxes and donated them to the Parks & Recreation Department. They have been installed along the tree line on South Main Street, 300 feet apart. Current said bluebirds are territorial and will not use a nesting box closer than that. The birds lay eggs in cavities, usually a hollowed-out area in a tree, but providing nesting boxes gives bluebirds more options.

Eastern bluebirds begin arriving at their breeding locations in March and April and migrate back south in October and November.

