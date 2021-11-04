PALMYRA, Mo. — In 2015, Culver-Stockton Criminal Justice Professor Seth McBride, his wife, Kayla, and their son, Logan, set out on a journey to make a difference for families who have children with Type-1 Diabetes.
Logan was diagnosed with Type-1 Diabetes just before Thanksgiving that year, and his family went to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital for three days to learn about how to help Logan and deal with the diabetes. On the return trip back from the hospital, Logan’s parents discussed possibilities like a walk or other community event. Logan mentioned how he would like to do more — setting the Blue Wolverine Foundation into motion at the age of five.
The 501©(3) foundation was officially established in 2017, with Logan and his father as co-founders. McBride said the foundation provides support to families in the Northeast Missouri coverage area through a recipient award with a gas card, a food card and a gift card for the child. Children with Type-1 Diabetes usually have multiple appointments each year with an endocrinologist.
Families in Northeast Missouri go to hospitals in Columbia, Mo., St. Louis, Mo., Iowa and other regions. Logan has appointments every three months, and McBride said many children with Type-1 Diabetes have a similar schedule. The gas card and food card help ease expenses during the trip, and the gift card can be used for a book or another item a child can enjoy during the visit.
Additionally, the Blue Wolverine Foundation received assistance to provide educational material to school districts in NEMO. The information provides information about dealing with Type-1 Diabetes and some indicators that a child might be experience issues that could lead to Type-1 Diabetes.
Logan is delighted to see how far the foundation has come over the years.
“I didn’t know if it was going to be a big foundation... I thought it was going to be little, but it’s just gotten bigger and bigger over the years,” he said.
On Wednesday, the Blue Wolverine Scholarship marked the next step forward in making a difference for area youth with Type-1 Diabetes. Seth and Kayla McBride planned for a scholarship during the early stages of establishing the foundation.
“We all were thinking about it, especially Kayla and I from the get-go,” McBride said. “It was part of our strategic plan for the foundation to maybe one day have a scholarship, because we are both very passionate about education. We’re at a point now that we felt like it was a good time to do that.”
Students who have received their high school diploma or G.E.D. can apply for the scholarship. The one-time scholarship for up to $500 is open for students who plan to attend a four-year college, a junior college or a technical or career center. Students who wish to attend a school or academy for first responders are eligible as well.
“We want to make sure that the community of those children out there that have Type-1 have the same opportunities and feel they can reach their goals in their careers or what they love to do and further their education, and not hold anything back — and show that you don’t have to be held back because you have Type-1,” McBride said.
McBride encouraged anyone who would like to donate toward the scholarship to contact the Blue Wolverine Foundation by visiting their Facebook page or sending an email to bluewolverinefoundation@gmail.com. Seniors with Type-1 Diabetes can apply for the scholarship by visiting the foundation’s website at www.bluewolverinefoundation.org.
Logan is excited for his role in assisting families in the area, and he looks forward to the support the scholarship will provide for youth setting out on their career paths. McBride said his son has been a vital part of the foundation from the outset, and he is proud of Logan’s dedication and the goodwill he shares with families.
Logan looks forward to seeing the difference the scholarships will make for recipients.
“They would be able to have some money to be able to go to college, and college is not cheap,” he said.
McBride expressed his gratitude for everyone who made the Blue Wolverine Foundation and the new scholarship possible.
“I think it’s a true blessing. We’ve been blessed with community support for the last four years of the foundation,” McBride said. “Without the community’s support, it would be hard to do the things we’re doing for these families and to go forward with this scholarship. So we’re very humbled by the outpour of support.”
