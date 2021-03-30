Blue Santa welcomes scrutiny over holiday event

MONROE CITY, Mo. — Blue Santa was launched last summer in Monroe City to provide Thanksgiving and Christmas assistance to children, families and seniors who needed a holiday boost.
The organization was launched in conjunction with LEO’s for Kids, a group of Monroe City Police officers who say they use off-duty time to support Blue Santa.
Stacy Dorsett, owner of the Dugout Sports Bar and Grill in Monroe City, who chairs the Blue Santa board of directors, said that Blue Santa was launched to help struggling families and citizens in the community.
“I am proud of what we have accomplished,” she said.
Now, the Blue Santa project is being investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol through a referral from the Shelby County prosecuting attorney. A complaint requesting the investigation was originally filed in Monroe County late last year.
“I can confirm that the matter” was assigned to the Shelby County prosecutor, said Monroe County Associate District Judge Michael Wilson.
The Salt River Journal cannot confirm on the record who filed the complaint.
Dorsett said she welcomes any scrutiny of the Blue Santa organization.
Dorsett said that Blue Santa provided Thanksgiving meals for 14 families and 30 senior citizens, coats for families and seniors, Christmas trees and decorations for families in need, Christmas meals for families and 40 senior citizens and purchased Christmas gifts for 50 children.
“What we did was put most of what we could back into the community,” Dorsett said.
Dorsett said that she was interviewed by a Highway Patrol investigator two weeks ago, sharing with him how much money Blue Santa raised and the how funds were spent.
“I have no idea about the exact language of the complaint, but when I met with the detective from the Highway Patrol, he told me one closes it, I can request the record under the Sunshine Law and it will show me everything,” she said. “Apparently, the issue is that is the money going to where we said it would go and not into our pockets. I gave the detective a breakdown of all the money we raised and our donations last year.”
Dorsett shared a spreadsheet with the Salt River Journal that detailed $21,983.78 raised through events and direct donations, which included a single $5,000 anonymous donation. Blue Santa showed approximately $10,000 in direct donations for meals, gifts and coats to families and seniors, while reflecting about $10,000 in direct event expenses related to a two-day fundraiser staged on Oct. 30-31, 2020.
Monroe City lawyer John Russell, who serves as the part-time city attorney for Monroe City, sent an email to Devyn Timbrook, treasurer of Blue Santa and executive director of the Monroe City Food Pantry, on Nov. 4, 2020, demanding detailed information on operations.
Russell was sharply critical of Blue Santa during a Monroe City Board of Aldermen meeting last fall, citing personal financial and tax issues experienced by two of the organization’s organizers, questioning their motives.
“I am writing you regarding Blue Santa’s involvement with the Food Bank. As you know, I am serving as the Food Bank’s attorney,” Russell wrote in his letter.
Russell was concerned that Blue Santa was operating under the umbrella of the 501(c)3 nonprofit status of the Monroe City Food Pantry and asked information about how Blue Santa opened an account at Macon Atlanta Bank, detailed information about the relationship, including a list of all donors and the amount they gave and their addresses and a list of all checks and a listing of who has received payments.
Dorsett said Blue Santa consulted another attorney who said the organization’s board of directors did not have to respond to Russell’s demands.
Moreover, Bonnie Bauer, president of the Monroe City Food Pantry, said when the letter was written, Russell was not serving as the organization’s attorney and after consulting with another lawyer, her board did not provide the information.
Because Blue Santa’s organizational mission statement meshed with the Food Pantry’s written mission, her board was advised allowing Blue Santa to operate under the Monroe City Food Bank’s 501(c)(3) nonprofit status to get organized during its first year.
“Blue Santa has now filed an application for 501(c)(3) status and no longer operating under ours,” she said.
Russell, though, reaffirmed that he sent the email to Timbrook in his capacity as attorney for the Food Pantry.
“When I left the board, there was an understanding that I would remain available to assist the board as their attorney. As far as I know, that is still the case,” Russell said.
Bauer said that she does not understand the controversy.
“Frankly, I am shocked and hurt,” she said of Russell’s demands and the controversy over Blue Santa. “This was and is for betterment of our community and has operated with donations from people who want to help.”
Monroe City Police Chief Tyler Wheeler said the complaint against Blue Santa is part of a continued campaign against his officers.
“It just flat out gets old,” Wheeler said.