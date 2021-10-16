PALMYRA, Mo. — A holiday tradition focused on giving back to the Palmyra community will return when the 48th Annual BLP Holiday Gift Show opens from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Palmyra High School, 1703 S. Main St.
BLP President Kathy Nicholson said Busy Little People was formed 49 years ago as a new women’s club in the community. The show has traditionally attracted vendors and visitors from Missouri, Illinois and Iowa, with handmade gifts for all holidays. When the pandemic hit in 2020, BLP members adapted to continue the tradition of holiday joy and giving back to community members in the safest way possible.
“We had wonderful homemade lunches, and it just became really a big thing — and it’s been that way for years and years,” Nicholson said. “And then COVID hit, and it shut us down like it did so many other places.”
After talking with Marion County Health Department officials, BLP members decided to cancel the child care and lunch portions for this year’s show. Nicholson hopes the lunch may be able to return next year if it’s safe to do so. Additionally, child care will not be offered this year to help maintain social distancing and safety for everyone. Vendors will be spaced out more than during previous shows. Face masks will be encouraged, and sanitizer stations will be set up throughout and extra precautions will be set up for restrooms.
Nicholson said the festive atmosphere and variety of unique gifts will be back after a hiatus in 2020.
“The school will still be full of vendors from the Tri-State area, and people are so excited to back,” Nicholson said. “We have some vendors with commercial-type things, but a lot of them are artists — where they may be woodworking, or they’ve repurposed old-fashioned things. We’ve got china painters, artists and all different things. That’s why it’s always been a Holiday Gift Show and not just a Christmas Gift Show, because you can always find all kinds of wonderful things.”
The show brings lots of happiness, but Nicholson noted the sad part is losing longtime vendors who have passed away due to old age. Some of their children have continued in their footsteps, and new vendors have joined the show.
From the beginning, BLP’s founders sought ways to give back to Palmyra residents from infants to seniors. They tried several bake sales, but found success with the Holiday Gift Show. In the early years of the event, club members had slumber parties the evening before the show to ensure the merchandise was safe.
All of the profits raised from the show are given back to the Palmyra community, providing benefits to residents from infants to seniors. BLP supports community organizations including Palmyra Nutrition Center, Maple Lawn Nursing Home, Adopt-A-Child, Palmyra Food Pantry, Gardner House, Palmyra Public Library, Parents as Teachers Playgroup and Palmyra Parks and Recreation Department. The donations also provide Palmyra High School scholarships and school supplies for elementary and middle school students.
“We were sad this year that we were not able to give any donations because we didn’t have a show. We had nothing to give, so that was really hard on us,” Nicholson said. “We’re hoping that this will be successful, and we can continue on next year and bring lunch back.”
Nicholson said another tradition of the show is high school students who volunteer to assist vendors by carrying merchandise into the school at 6 a.m. Another group comes at 3 p.m. to carry any unsold items out of the school.
Nicholson expressed her gratitude for the students’ community service. stressing how special it is to be able to give back to the community each year.
“We’ve been very proud to do that. It’s a win-win for everyone. People have a great day,” Nicholson said, noting the local vendors are vital. “We’re supporting local businesses and small businesses — which is what we want — and all the profits go back into the community, which is wonderful.”
Admission to the show is $2, and children five are free. Nicholson said a few vendor openings remain, and people can reach out for more information by visiting the Palmyra Chamber of Commerce website at showmepalmyra.com. BLP is a Chamber member, and they have a link on the website with the application form and the invitation letter.
“We’re very excited. We are small, but mighty,” she said, commending the club’s 20 members and club chairpersons for their year-round work and volunteering during the show.
Nicholson said BLP members will be taking necessary precautions to make sure everyone feels safe during the unique experience.
“We’re happy, but we’re cautious because we want everyone to be safe and have a good time and do some good holiday shopping,” she said. “ I think people when they come will be very pleased with what we have.”
