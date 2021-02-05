Blood drives saving COVID patients

HANNIBAL — Each of the 711 people who donated blood in 2020 at blood drives at the American Legion could have saved three lives, according to Jim Whitfield, a Red Cross representative.
Whitfield honored the Legion members for hosting four drives in 2020 and promising to continue. Legionnaire Jess Ornelas said the members are glad to help.
Explaining how three people are helped by each unit donated, Whitfield said each unit is divided into three parts, red blood cells, plasma and platelets.
COVID patients need the plasma, and recovered COVID patients are encouraged to make donations so their convalescent plasma may be used.
Red blood cells are needed by trauma patients, Whitfield said, such as for surgery and accident recovery.
Platelets are needed for cancer treatments.
Nearly 90% of the blood donated in the Hannibal area is used here, Whitfield said. After Hannibal Regional Hospital and Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., have enough on hand it may be used for major events such as hurricanes.
All blood is testing for COVID, after which the donor is notified of the test results. With the COVID vaccine being distributed, Whitfield explained someone can receive the vaccine and donate blood the same day.
In addition to the blood drives at the Legion hall, the Red Cross schedules them at Hannibal Regional Hospital and the Hannibal Clinic, in addition to other locations. Whitfield expressed appreciation to the local Knights of Columbus for the long-time use of its building, prior to 2020 when social distancing began, resulting in the need for a larger location at the Legion Hall.
Future blood drives will include some Wednesday, Feb. 15, at HRH and the Hannibal Clinic, and Friday, Feb. 26, at Arch United Methodist Church.
With the limited number of people allowed with social distancing, donors are requested to register in advance, in one of three ways. They may call 1-800-redcross, register online at redcrossblood.org or download the Red Cross phone app.