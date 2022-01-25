COLUMBIA, Mo. — While there has been a significant and encouraging response to the dire need for blood across the nation, the American Red Cross needs more people to give in the weeks ahead to recover from its worst blood shortage in more than a decade.
Those interested in helping are urged to schedule the earliest-available blood donation appointment in their area to help ensure accident victims rushed to the emergency room, those being treated for cancer and others who count on blood product transfusions can receive lifesaving care without delay.
Since the Red Cross issued its first-ever blood crisis alert, severe winter weather has further complicated efforts to rebuild the blood supply. Hundreds of blood drives have been canceled across the country due to winter storms in January, forcing about 6,500 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected.
As February approaches, and the effects from the spread of the omicron variant and winter weather persist, people are urged to make an appointment now to give blood in the weeks ahead by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-733-2767.
As a thank-you for coming out to help save lives during this blood crisis, Krispy Kreme is offering those who come to give blood a free Original Glazed dozen through the end of January. To receive the free Original Glazed dozen, visit a participating Krispy Kreme shop by Jan. 31 and present a donation sticker or a digital blood donor card through the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
Those who come to give blood Feb. 1-28, will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card via email, thanks to Amazon. Terms apply.
Employment and volunteer opportunities available
During this challenging time, the Red Cross is also actively recruiting blood collection employees and blood drive volunteers who play vital roles in supporting the nation’s blood supply. The Red Cross encourages those interested to go to redcross.org/about-us/careers/pbjob-types/blood-collection.html. Hiring bonuses from $1,500 to $3,000 are being offered for some positions including phlebotomist and drivers with a CDL.
Volunteer opportunities to support Red Cross blood collections are available by visiting redcross.org/volunteertoday. Volunteer positions needed most are individuals who can greet and assist donors through the process (called ambassadors), and individuals who can drive Red Cross vans to transport blood (called transportation specialists). A CDL is not needed.
Blood drive safety
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions — including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status — have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.