Bleything honored for leadership at DCS

HANNIBAL — Linda Bleything, Director of Head Start at Douglass Community Services, is the 2021 recipient of the Tom Mayer Award of Excellence from the Region 7 Head Start Association.
In the award letter, Director of Executive Services for Region 7 Head Start Donna Veatch noted that Bleything’s “personal goal to excellence and the contributions you have made to the Head Start Program and local community have made a lasting impact that will continue to serve as a model of service above self to others well into the future.”
“This is a great honor recognizing Linda’s ability to continuously provide innovative solutions to an ever-changing landscape. Her leadership, particularly through the pandemic allowed the children and families in our Head Start communities to be served with minimal disruption,” said Julie Mitchell, Douglass’ Chief of Operations.
Bleything will be presented the Tom Mayer Award of Excellence at the November 2021 Region 7 Head Start Conference.
