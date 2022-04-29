QUINCY, Ill. — Blessing Health invites local women to the “Self-Care Saturday: A Women’s Wellness Event” from 10 a.m. to noon May 21.
The event takes place at Blessing Health Center, 4800 Maine St. There is no cost to attend.
Health screenings will include hemoglobin A1C, blood pressure, body mass index and skin spot check. The only registration needed is for the skin spot check from Blessing’s dermatology team. Registration is available at blessinghealth.org/selfcaresaturday.
Attendees will meet Blessing’s new plastic and reconstructive surgeon, Dr. Arshad Muzaffar, experience the pain-relieving sensation of an ART (Active Release Technique) demonstration from Blessing chiropractic providers and enjoy brunch. Children in attendance can participate in hands-on fun with staff from the Quincy Children’s Museum.
Staff from Blessing’s Breast Center, Cancer Center and Behavioral Health department will also be on hand to answer questions.
