QUINCY, Ill. — Area residents are encouraged to get a healthy start to the season by attending the Blessing Resource Center’s Holiday Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
The no-cost health fair is hosted in partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and will be at the Blessing Resource Center, 420 N. 34th Street in Quincy, Ill., next to the Blessing Express Clinic.
“With schedules that get even busier during the holiday season, we often don’t take care of ourselves the way we should,” said Laura Wietholder, MSN, RN, community outreach coordinator, Blessing Health System. “Attending the health fair would be a great way to slow down for just awhile, check in on your health, including getting the flu and COVID vaccine if you have not had the chance yet before you get even busier.”
The health fair will feature Blessing Diabetes Center staff providing education and conducting a risk assessment, Blessing Behavioral Center staff on hand with information and to answer questions, and the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois Care Van. Those attending can also get the flu and COVID vaccine, a blood pressure screening, and a body composition scan.
There will also be a hands-on holiday craft activity for children at the health fair, and the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois Care Van will have 100 coats in various sizes for those in need this season, first come-first served.
