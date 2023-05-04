Blackstun sentenced to probation for weapons charges

Blackstun

HANNBAL — A Hannibal man was sentenced to five years of probation for weapons charges stemming from a reported kidnapping attempt in July. 

Brian L. Blackstun Jr., 29, of Hannibal, entered the plea before Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd on Tuesday, April 18. He received a suspended execution of sentence for each charge. If Blackstun fails to meet the conditions of his probation, he faces a seven-year prison term for felony possession of a weapon and a consecutive four-year prison term for felony unlawful use of a weapon.

