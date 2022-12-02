Blackstun faces jury trial for weapons charges

Blackstun

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man is scheduled to appear for a jury trial regarding weapons charges stemming from an alleged attempted kidnapping attempt in July.

Brian L. Blackstun, Jr., 29, of Hannibal, appeared on Wednesday, Nov. 2 before Tenth Circuit Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd. Fredrich Cruse represents the defendant. Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Luke Bryant represents the state. A jury trial was scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 18, with a pre-trial conference set for Tuesday, Dec. 20.

