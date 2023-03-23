Blackstun faces jury trial for weapons charges

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man is scheduled to appear for a jury trial regarding weapons charges stemming from a reported attempted kidnapping attempt in July.
Brian L. Blackstun, Jr., 29, of Hannibal, appeared Tuesday, March 21 before Tenth Circuit Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd. Fredrich Cruse represents the defendant. Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Luke Bryant represents the state. A jury trial was scheduled for Friday, April 28, with a pre-trial conference set for Friday, March 31.
Blackstun was initially scheduled to appear for a jury trial Jan. 18. Cruse filed a motion for furlough on Feb. 2, and the jury trial was rescheduled.
The defendant is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
The charges stem from an incident that officers report began the morning of Friday, July 29. Blackstun and Sean M. Anderson, 29, of Hannibal, were together in a vehicle in the 2800 block of James Road, according to Hannibal police officers.
Anderson reportedly saw two women he knew. Reports state he believed one of the women stole from one of his family members. He allegedly forced the women to get into the vehicle and leave against their will.
The women were reportedly taken to a remote location. Anderson, armed with a handgun, allegedly threatened their lives.
One woman reportedly agreed to give him property and drugs in exchange for being released. The woman was then told to participate in a robbery of another known acquaintance.
The group traveled to the 3600 block of McMasters, and the woman reportedly went to the acquaintance’s room. Anderson and Blackstun were allegedly near the room when an altercation ensued.
Blackstun reportedly attempted to fire a handgun toward the woman and her acquaintance, however, the firearm malfunctioned.
According to the report, Anderson, Blackstun and the woman fled the area. The two women arrived at the police department on Saturday to file a report.
Anderson and Blackstun were arrested within five hours of the report.
Officers report they recovered a firearm from Blackstun.
Blackstun remains in the Marion County Jail with a $100,000 cash only bond Anderson was sentenced to five years in prison.
