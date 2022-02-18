HANNIBAL — Everyone is invited to celebrate Black History Month from 3-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Faye Dant, executive director of Jim’s Journey: The Huck Finn Freedom Center, explained the celebration is a collaborative effort between Jim’s Journey, Hannibal Parks & Recreation and the Juneteenth Committee.
Saturday’s Black History Month Community Celebration will feature free food, games, prizes and entertainment, with well-known saxophonist Spencer Camp spinning records as DJ for the event.
“Saturday promises to to be great family fun, weather permitting,” Dant said.
Festivities kicked off with a reception Saturday, Feb. 12, at Alliance Art Gallery for the exhibit “Our Story: African. Black. American.”
Dant said the event went very well, and she commended members of Alliance Art Gallery for the strong support they provided.
She said there were two door prizes offered during the event, including a purse made by Pat Kerns featuring what Dant described as “Black girl magic.”
The purse features an image on the front of a Black girl “with a huge Afro.” The reverse has an image of three little Black girls, who Dant said “looked a little like schoolgirls from the ‘60s.”
The exhibit is open to the public through the month of February.
The exhibit showcases artists including Robert Brown, of Chicago, who sent an original piece for the event. Andrea Hughes, of St. Louis, Mo., also contributed original acrylic artwork for the exhibit. She is the founder of the Zuka Arts Guild.
The importance of partnerships and collaboration resonated throughout Black History Month, Dant explained.
Celebrating Black History Month banners are displayed at City Hall, the Hannibal Police Department and General Mills.
Dant commended the Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce’s efforts to set up a digital billboard at Maple and Broadway, featuring a poster created by Rose, a member of the Hannibal High School History Club.
Dant shared how she is “extra happy about the response from the community; the city, merchants, corporations, school system, non-profits. In a time when we’re inundated by a notion that Black history is irrelevant I’m encouraged by our courage.”
“Our Story: African. Black. American” represents several different eras, including pre-slavery Black history, Black history and Black American history. The exhibit includes a window display highlighting the achievements of Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, who played a key role in the creation of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
