Black History Month Celebration to offer entertainment and activities for all

HANNIBAL — Everyone is welcome to join together for fun and fellowship from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center for the 2023 Black History Month Celebration.
Hannibal Juneteenth Coalition member Marsha Mayfield explained this will mark the second year of hosting the celebration at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. For many years, the event has been hosted to highlight various aspects of Black History Month — the festivities briefly adapted to an online format due to the COVID pandemic.
This year, the Hannibal Juneteenth Coalition, Jim's Journey: The Huck Finn Freedom Center and the Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department have partnered to bring an afternoon filled with interactive activities, entertainment and education.
Free food will be served, and participants can enjoy musical entertainment, take in exhibits and visit with vendors. Representatives from Air Evac and other first responders are lined up to provide presentations including CPR demonstrations.
Children can enjoy readings about Black History from staff members with the Hannibal Free Public Library. A wide selection of games is planned, including cornhole, basketball and a money scoop game. Black History Bingo will provide a strong educational focus. Mayfield said there will be many prizes available to win.
A Scavenger Hunt is also set to bring Black History to life. To be entered into the prize drawing, Mayfield explained each participant first must identify each of the heads of the Juneteenth Coalition and Jim's Journey.
"We are all Black History," she said.
Mayfield is looking forward to welcoming community members of all ages to the festivities, noting the weather is expected to be ideal for a big crowd. She expressed her gratitude for the combined efforts of everyone making this year's Black History Celebration possible.
"It's history no matter what. Black History Month is celebrated one month out of the year, but it's continual history throughout the year," she said. "So, we always try to bring that to the forefront — that it's American history."
More information about this year's celebration is available by visiting the Hannibal Juneteenth Coalition's Page at "JUNETEENTH PAGE As Of June 17 2021".
