Black History Month Celebration to offer entertainment and activities for all

Everyone is invited to the 2023 Black History Month Celebration, featuring games, prizes, music, food and other activities from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. The event is hosted by the Hannibal Juneteenth Coalition, Jim's Journey: The Huck Finn Freedom Center and Hannibal Parks & Recreation.

HANNIBAL — Everyone is welcome to join together for fun and fellowship from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center for the 2023 Black History Month Celebration. 

Hannibal Juneteenth Coalition member Marsha Mayfield explained this will mark the second year of hosting the celebration at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. For many years, the event has been hosted to highlight various aspects of Black History Month — the festivities briefly adapted to an online format due to the COVID pandemic.

