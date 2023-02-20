HANNIBAL — Participants of all ages enjoyed a festive celebration of Black History Month on Saturday afternoon that reflected the theme "Black History is American History".
This was the second year the festivities were housed in the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, hosted by the Hannibal Juneteenth Coalition, Jim's Journey: The Huck Finn Freedom Center and Hannibal Parks & Recreation. Marsha Mayfield, a member of the Juneteenth Coalition, explained the celebration has been an annual community tradition in locations such as Hannibal Middle School, Hannibal-LaGrange University and Central Park. She emphasized how Black History is important to remember all year — not simply during February.
The recreation center was filled with a variety of games, exhibits and educational opportunities. Visitors enjoyed food and played basketball, cornhole and pickleball. Black History Bingo and a scavenger hunt — which including finding leaders from the Juneteenth Coalition and Jim's Journey — were a big success.
Spencer Camp provided music throughout the afternoon, accompanying his DJ skills with performances on his saxophone. He enjoyed his second opportunity to provide entertainment during the celebration.
Camp was excited to see "people coming together from different cultures, recognizing the history of where we came from and where we're at today".
Nearby, Melissa and Shawn Menze greeted visitors at the booth for Rainbows for Hope, a nonprofit organization formed this summer. Melissa Menze explained the goal is "to raise visibility and support for our LGBTQ community in this area".
"Our Queer history comes from Black History as well," Menze said. "Marsha P. Johnson, the Stonewall riots and the connection we have with that — it's important for us to all know what has gone on in the past so we can keep moving forward."
Air Evac Lifeteam hosted a booth so people could practice their CPR skills. Several visitors were able to demonstrate their CPR technique on a lifelike dummy.
Dr. LeAndra Bridgeman, assistant manager/employment specialist with Preferred Employment Services, and Emerson Morrison, vocational support specialist, hosted a Jeopardy-themed trivia game with employment- and Black History-themed questions. Questions testing participants' knowledge of Black History included Muhammad Ali's real name (Cassius Clay), the first African American woman to achieve a net worth of more than $1 billion (Oprah Winfrey) and the inventor of the breathing device used by firefighters and the modern three-way traffic signal (Garrett Morgan).
Amiion Bradford and Gian Griffin enjoyed a game of one-on-one basketball amid an atmosphere of camaraderie.
I like hanging out with my family, having a good time, eating good food and celebrating our Black ethnic," Bradford said.
Griffin enjoyed the celebration as well.
"I just like seeing the kids see positive images, because we're not getting a lot of it on TV and movies and music," he said. "So, to be able just have a positive image — for our kids to be able to see that — that's what I like most about being here and seeing them active."
At the Hannibal Free Public Library booth, longtime librarian Toni Rose and Director Hallie Yundt Silver led story sessions with books focused on the rich heritage of Black musicians — the biographies were "The 5 O'Clock Band" by Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews, "Just a Lucky So and So: The Story of Louis Armstrong" by Lesa Cline-Ransome and "When the Beat was Born: DJ Kool Herc & The Creation of Hip Hop" by Laban Carrick Hill.
Mayfield said many famous Black musicians performed in Hannibal in the past, including Tina Turner, Ray Charles, Dizzy Gillespie and Bill Doggett. She was thrilled to witness the positive energy during the afternoon celebration.
"It's awesome," she said, noting how she was pleased to see the enthusiasm as people joined in the activities and entertainment. "They're enjoying the scavenger hunt, and we're getting ready to do Black History Bingo. That's usually a hit, and of course Spencer will continue to do the music."
