HANNIBAL — Participants of all ages enjoyed a festive celebration of Black History Month on Saturday afternoon that reflected the theme "Black History is American History".

This was the second year the festivities were housed in the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, hosted by the Hannibal Juneteenth Coalition, Jim's Journey: The Huck Finn Freedom Center and Hannibal Parks & Recreation. Marsha Mayfield, a member of the Juneteenth Coalition, explained the celebration has been an annual community tradition in locations such as Hannibal Middle School, Hannibal-LaGrange University and Central Park. She emphasized how Black History is important to remember all year — not simply during February.

