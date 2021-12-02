HANNIBAL — From Hannibal’s elementary schools to its homes, businesses and gathering places, Pirate pride and strong community support is readily apparent ahead of the HHS Pirates football team’s Friday championship game against Smithville at Faurot Field in Columbia.
Signs supporting the Pirates are visible in many lawns and businesses around town. Hannibal Public Schools Communications Specialist Andrea Campbell said an outpouring of community support continues to reflect the excitement throughout town.
Steve Shaw, owner/operator of the Saints Avenue Buffet and Grill, donated 350 T-shirts which will be available at the Pep Rally scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Thursday at Porter Stadium. Bobby Boland, owner of Tom Boland Ford and Boland Chevrolet, donated rally towels for the event. Continental Cement and Green America Recycling teamed up to donate money for students to ride the Pep Bus to the game, starting out with an idea from Darin Douglas, yard supervisor at Continental Cement.
Deanie Waelder, Green America processing coordinator, expressed his thanks to Douglas for coming up with the idea.
“I can’t say enough about Darin here. His heart went to the right place instantly. That means a lot being able to work with him. That tells a lot about somebody, and where their heart is.”
Waelder and Douglas thanked Eric Hagan, Green America Recycling plant manager, and José Gutierrez, Continental Cement plant manager, for their support of the endeavor.
Douglas’ son, Braysen, is a senior on the HHS football team, and many of the team members have been at the family home.
“It will be a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ for my son, who is on the team,” he said. “A lot of the seniors on the team and sophomores have been out to my house. We play basketball and we’ve been in the swimming pool. I’ve got a bond with all of the kids on the football team.”
Douglas has a sophomore and senior who support the Pirates at each game. Braysen suffered a torn ACL and meniscus during practice in August, preventing him from taking the field this year. He has been an ardent supporter of his teammates from the sidelines.
“I was just thinking, is there something we can do for the school... for some of the kids that are not as fortunate as others and can’t really afford to go,” Douglas said, noting Gutierrez told him Continental Cement would provide up to $2,000 for the donation. “It is such a big deal for the seniors and the whole Hannibal area. This is really big for us.”
Douglas spoke with HHS Principal Ted Sampson, who was on board with the idea. Later Monday evening, Waelder saw the announcement of the donation on Facebook, and he instantly thought Douglas was involved. They discussed the plan, and Waelder sent a text to Hagan to see about teaming up with Continental Cement, to ensure the amount was covered if it exceeded $2,000.
“His response was a simple ‘Yes!’ There was no talking into anything. Everyone was well on board,” Waelder said. “I’m just glad to be a part of it. I’ve got to give all the credit to Darin here.”
Waelder’s daughter is a junior at HHS, and she joins friends as they paint their faces each Friday night in support of the Pirates.
“It’s exciting for everybody,” Waelder said. He noted his son, Wyatt, has attended the playoff games and will be at Friday’s game. He graduated four years ago and joins many who live by the slogan: Once a Pirate, always a Pirate.
“I couldn’t tell you how many past Pirates have been at the games and are coming to Columbia on Friday. It’s a big deal for Hannibal, of course, and it’s a lot of excitement,” he said.
Douglas pointed out how the student section is alive with a different theme each Friday. Almost every student participates in the theme, and the students run up and down the field after each Pirate touchdown.
“It’s just a great thing that we can do to help these students get to that football game in Columbia,” Douglas said.
Facebook has been flooded with comments and images of past Pirates sharing photos from their years at Hannibal High School. Campbell encouraged everyone to wear their letterman’s jackets to the Pep Rally on Thursday and to the Send Off at 6 a.m. Friday, along Pirate Pride Drive and continuing in front of the high school along McMasters Avenue.
Campbell said students will be selling Pirate Gear they have created at the Pep Rally. Mayor James Hark will make a special announcement at 5:30 p.m.
Campell shared her thanks for the donations of t-shirts, rally towels and funds to ensure students can ride the Pep Bus to the game.
“We have had such great community support — we hope we have our school SRO officers leading the team out of town and can’t wait to see who comes out to cheer on the team as they head to Columbia,” she said.
Members of the Pirates football team are going to perform a walk-through at each school building Thursday. Students have been busy creating signs, notes and other “Pirate Pride Art” items to cheer on the athletes during their visit.
Courtland Watson, quarterback for this year’s team, met with former quarterback, Andrew Bergeson on Wednesday. The past Pirate offered Watson encouragement for the big game. Both Pirates share the jersey number 3.
Leslie O’Brien, who takes care of accounts payable with the Golden Ruler, said business picked up rapidly since Monday morning. Customers have been coming in for t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, jackets, yard signs and banners to show their support leading up to the championship game.
“We’re all excited to see them go and wish them luck,” she said. “They’ve done a great job this year.”
