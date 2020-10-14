A daughter, Charlotte Rene Ledford, was born September 22, 2020, at 5:25 a.m. She weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and was 20½ inches long. Her parents are Olivia and Benjamin Ledford of Bowling Green, Mo.
A son, Maverick Elijah Bowen, was born September 27, 2020, at 8:23 a.m. He weighed 4 pounds 8 ounces and was 17 inches long. His parents are Candace and Travis Bowen of Hannibal.
A son, Arthur Dale Lucas was born September 28, 2020, at 3 p.m. He weighed 5 pounds 11 ounces and was 18 inches long. His mother is Theresa Pagett of Curryville, Mo.
A son, Reilly Mason Tucker was born September 28, 2020, at 6:40 p.m. He weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces and was 20 inches long. His parents are Erin and Rob Tucker of Hannibal.
A son, Daxton Wallace Rothwell was born September 30, 2020, at 1:09 p.m. He weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces and was 19½ inches long. His parents are Candice Johnson and Alexander Rothwell of Hannibal.
A daughter, Reagan Louise Ince was born October 1, 2020, at 7:51 a.m. She weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Lauren and Thomas Ince of Bowling Green, Mo.
A daughter, Quinn Ivy Crane was born October 3, 2020, at 7:53 a.m. She weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Carlyn and John Crane of Palmyra, Mo.
A daughter, Remington Kellaya Elizabeth Holland was born October 5, 2020, at 7:43 a.m. She weighed 6 pounds 3 ounces and was 19½ inches long. Her mother is Kylee Crockett of Hannibal.
A daughter, Kenedi Nicole Peak was born October 5, 2020, at 12:40 p.m. She weighed 5 pounds 12 ounces and was 18 inches long. Her parents are Kayla Erlebach and Brandon Peak of Bowling Green, Mo.
A son, TayDence Damon Malik Burton was born October 6, 2020, at 12:10 p.m. He weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces and was 18½ inches long. His parents are Kayla and Shaquille Burton of Hannibal.
A daughter, Brynleigh Feighanne Barnett was born October 6, 2020, at 11:14 a.m. She weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Jenna McCullogh and Dalton Barnett of Hannibal.
A son, Henry Vail Lennox was born October 7, 2020, at 3:37 p.m. He weighed 9 pounds 6 ounces and was 20 inches long. His parents are Cyndie and Skyler Lennox of Hannibal.
A daughter, Clara Jean Threlkeld was born October 8, 2020, at 10:11 a.m. She weighed 8 pounds 7 ounces and was 20½ inches long. Her parents are Melissa and Alex Threlkeld of Monroe City, Mo.
A daughter, Ashtyn LeAnn Otto was born October 8, 2020, at 9:40 p.m. She weighed 7 pounds and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Shannon and Tyler Otto of Shelbyville, Mo.
A son, Xander Lee Gaara Neil Bramblett was born October 9, 2020, at 2:24 p.m. He weighed 6 pounds 7 ounces and was 18 inches long. His mother is Heaven Marx of Hannibal.
A daughter, Veyda Natalie Rose Quintana was born October 10, 2020, at 2:59 p.m. She weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces and was 20 ½ inches long. Her mother is Shelby Watkins of Hannibal.
A son, Everett Frank Robinson was born October 11, 2020, at 2:34 p.m. He weighed 10 pounds 7 ounces and was 20 inches long. His parents are Kayla Grier and Jonathan Robinson of Hannibal.
A son, Abryn John Hampton was born October 11, 2020, at 7:42 p.m. He weighed 6 pounds 8 ounces and was 19 inches long. His mother is Samantha Hampton of Hannibal.
A daughter, Nora Kay McKenzie was born October 12, 2020, at 11:22 a.m. She weighed 5 pounds 6 ounces and was 18½ inches long. Her parents are Kylie and Michael McKenzie of Hannibal.
A daughter, Ella Rose Thewlis was born October 12, 2020, at 12:20 a.m. She weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Stephanie and James Thewlis of Hannibal.