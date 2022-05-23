Hannibal Regional Hospital
HANNIBAL — A daughter, Harper Lynn Vaughn, was born at 3:34 a.m. May 18, 2022. She weighed 7 lbs. 5 oz. and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Kayla and Mitchell Vaughn of Quincy, Ill.
A daughter, Sadie Ann Jones, was born at 7:49 a.m. May 17, 2022. She weighed 7 lbs. 4 oz. and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Rachel and Clayton Jones of Perry.
A son, Noah Oliver Holcumbrink, was born at 11:43 a.m. May 16, 2022. He weighed 8 pounds 3 ounces and was 21 inches long. His parents are Katlyn and Cody Holcumbrink of Vandalia.
A daughter, Peyton L. Rose Culp, was born at 5:06 p.m. May 11, 2022. She weighed 6 lbs. 6 oz. and was 20 1/2 inches long. Her mother is Mary Culp of New London.
A son, Waylon Nicholas Giessinger, was born at 9:24 p.m. May 11, 2022. He weighed 6 lbs. 15 oz. and was 20 inches long. His parents are Amanda and Nicholas Giessinger of Hannibal.
A daughter, Paisley Jo Kamrowski, was born at 12:05 a.m. May 12, 2022. She weighed 7 lbs. 5 oz. and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Kelli and Jacob Kamrowski of Emden.
A son, Treyton Allen Emery, was born at 12:31 p.m. May 12, 2022. He weighed 6 lbs. 15 oz. and was 19 1/2 inches long. His parents are Tamara Winningham and Scott Emery of Hannibal.
A son, Ryatt Joseph Miller, was born at 9:05 a.m. April 23, 2022. He weighed 8 lbs. 9 oz. and was 21 inches long. His parents are Breanna Janssen and Clayton Miller of Palmyra.
A daughter, Aria Rose Roberts, was born at 3:15 p.m. April 29, 2022. She weighed 7 lbs. 13 oz. and was 20 inches long. His parents are Amanda and Timothy Roberts of Center.
A daughter, JazLynn Anaya Nichole Burton, was born at 12:20 p.m. April 22, 2022. She weighed 7 lbs. 12 oz. and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Kayla and Shaquille Burton of Hannibal.
A son, Maverick James Parrott, was born at 4:32 p.m. April 25, 2022. He weighed 8 lbs. 5 oz. and was 20 inches long. His parents are Alyssa Spence and Joshua Parrott of Bowling Green.
A daughter, Emily Renee Robertson, was born at 10:27 p.m. April 27, 2022. She weighed 5 lbs. 11 oz. and was 18 inches long. Her parents are Patricia Gunkel and Terry Robertson of Palmyra.
A daughter, Reese Frances Burgett, was born at 12:15 p.m. May 3, 2022. She weighed 4 lbs. 8 oz. and was 17 1/2 inches long. Her parents are Morgan Dameron and Tyler Burgett of Bowling Green.
A son, Leander Augustus Smith, was born at 2:57 p.m. May 4, 2022. He weighed 7 lbs. 15 oz. and was 20 inches long. His parents are Daphne and Gerald Smith of Center.
A daughter, Jhemma Mary-Grace Holliday, was born at 12:11 p.m. May 5, 2022. She weighed 7 lbs. 13 oz. and was 20 1/2 inches long. Her parents are Heidi Miles and Justin Holliday of Monroe City.
A daughter, Andi June Phillips, was born at 2:33 p.m. May 6, 2022. She weighed 7 lbs. 6 oz. and was 19 1/2 inches long. Her parents are Karlee and Cyrus Phillips of Kahoka.
A son, Kolsen Eugene Haynes, was born at 10:57 a.m. May 9, 2022. He weighed 7 lbs. 10 oz. and was 21 inches long. His parents are Jessica and Joshua Haynes of Hannibal.
A son, Darrell Robert-Marvin East was born at 10:12 p.m. May 16, 2022. He weighed 7 lbs. 1 oz. and was 19 1/2 inches long. His parents are Kristin Rouse and Zachariah East of LaGrange.
