Hannibal Regional Hospital
A son, Cohen Brett Whiston, was born March 28, 2022 at 7:21 p.m. He weighed 7 lbs. 11 oz. and was 20 1/2 inches long. His parents are Briana and Ryan Whiston of Kahoka.
A daughter, Tinley Sue Kressin, was born March 30, 2022 at 3:47 p.m. She weighed 6 lbs. 8 oz. and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Natasha and Tim Kressin of New Canton, Ill.
A son, Gavin Kelley Brandenburg, was born March 30, 2022 at 4:12 a.m. He weighed 8 lbs. and was 21 1/2 inches long. His parents are Katie and Alex Brandenburg of Palmyra.
A daughter, Emma Elizabeth Suter, was born March 29, 2022 at 3:42 p.m. She weighed 5 lbs. 6 oz. and was 17 1/2 inches long. Her parents are Samantha Ibbeson and Levi Suter of Hannibal.
A daughter, Adalynn Grace Murray, was born March 25, 2022 at 12:31 p.m. She weighed 7 lbs. 8 oz. and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Megan Henry and Hunter Murray of Hannibal.
A son, Darian Joshua Wayne Lyon, was born March 26, 2022 at 12:22 a.m. He weighed 6 lbs. 14 oz. and was 20 inches long. His parents are Deanna Huffman and Michael Lyon of Palmyra.
A son, Beau Barrett Goodwin, was born March 31, 2022 at 12:23 p.m. He weighed 7 lbs. 15 oz. and was 20 1/2 inches long. His parents are Karley White and Brandon Goodwin of Monroe City.
