Hannibal Regional Hospital
A daughter, Tiger Lily Suzette Presley was born June 9, 2022 @ 12:09 a.m. She weighed 8lbs 14oz and was 21 1/2 inches long. Her parents are Jessica Manthei and Christopher Presley of Lewistown, Mo.
A son, Isaiah Aron Lee was born June 7, 2022 @ 5:20 a.m. He weighed 7lbs 7oz and was 20 inches long. His parents are Stevie and Aron Lee of Hannibal, Mo.
A son, Bennett Lee Duncan was born June 6, 2022 @ 11:05 a.m. He weighed 8lbs 7oz and was 21 inches long. His parents are Kelsey and Quinton Duncan of Hull, Ill.
A son, Kade Kenneth Taylor was born May 31, 2022 @ 12:23 p.m. He weighed 6lbs and was 19 inches long. His parents are Alesha and Christopher Taylor of Palmyra, Mo.
A son, Hanson Wayne Fohey was born May 29, 2022 @ 12:49 p.m. He weighed 7lbs 12oz and was 20 1/2 inches long. His parents are Tara and Brent Fohey of Kahoka, Mo.
A son, Dominic Mitchell Lunz was born May 27, 2022 @ 3:40 p.m. He weighed 6lbs 7oz and was 20 inches long. His parents are Ashley Jennings and Shawn Lunz of Shelbina, Mo.
A son, Krew Michael Howes was born May 19, 2022 @ 10:09 a.m. He weighed 8lbs 15oz and was 21 1/2 inches long. His parents are Kiersten Pratt and Austin Howes of Lewistown, Mo.
A daughter, Bindi Dale Buckman was born May 26,2022 @ 6:18 p.m. She weighed 7lbs 8oz and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Bailey O’Brien and James Buckman of Hannibal, Mo.
A daughter, Magnolia Grace Muehring was born May 25, 2022 @ 4:29 p.m. She weighed 8lbs and was 20 1/4 inches long. Her parents are Karissa and Devon Muehring of New London, Mo.
A son, Kyler Russell Dean Woodhurst was born May 23, 2022 @ 7:49 a.m. He weighed 7lbs 1oz and was 20 inches long. His parents are Jessica and Aaron Woodhurst of Center, Mo.
A son, Jaden Paul Carter was born June 3, 2022 @ 7:48 a.m. He weighed 6lbs 5oz and was 18 1/2 inches long. His parents are Jessica and James Carter of Monroe City, Mo.
A son, Keagan David Olson was born June 5, 2022 @ 11:42 a.m. He weighed 6lbs 14oz and was 19 inches long. His parents are Kalynne and Aaron Olson of Lewistown, Mo.
