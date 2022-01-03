Hannibal Regional Hospital
A son, Kalvin Radley Collins, was born at 3 p.m. Dec. 20, 2021. He weighed 7 pounds 15 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. His parents are Amanda and Porter Collins of Clarence, Mo.
A daughter, Charlee Rose Fortney, was born at 11:05 p.m. Dec. 23, 2021. She weighed 7 pounds12 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Molly Green and Lee Fortney of Hannibal.
A daughter, Alana Lynn Reighn Campau, was born at 8:16 p.m. Dec. 26, 2021. She weighed 6 pounds 5 ounces and was 18 1/2 inches long. Her parents are Summer Green and Jacob Campau of Vandalia, Mo.
A daughter, Brexlee Rae Jean Schmidt, was born at 12:02 p.m. Dec. 27, 2021. She weighed 7 pounds and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Mikayla Plympton and Bryan Schmidt of Monroe City, Mo.
A son, Rylan Alexander Johnson, was born at 2:30 a.m. Dec. 28, 2021. He weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces and was 18 1/2 inches long. His parents are Nicole Wehner and Cole Johnson of Hannibal.
A son, Xander Leon Janes, was born at 12:07 p.m. Dec. 28, 2021. He weighed 5 pounds and was 18 inches long. His parents are Amanda and Joseph Janes of New London, Mo.
A son, Kaden William Dexter, was born at 12:44 p.m. Dec. 28, 2021. He weighed 9 pounds 7 ounces and was 21 inches long. His parents are Kimberly and Christopher Dexter of Monroe City, Mo.
A son, Miguel Javier Mendez II, was born at 8:29 p.m. Dec. 29, 2021. He weighed 8 pounds 2 ounces and was 21 inches long. His mother is Erica Feather of Hannibal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.