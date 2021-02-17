HANNIBAL — Staff members at the Hannibal Regional Chris Coons Women's Care Center announced births from Jan. 7 to Feb. 12.
A son, Henry Charles Dunker, was born at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 7, 2021. He weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces and was 20 ½ inches long. His parents are Stephanie and Alex Dunker of New London, Mo.
A son, Elijah Ray Jennings, was born at 2:16 p.m. Jan. 8. He weighed 8 pounds 9 ounces and was 21 ½ inches long. His parents are Elizabeth Fitzsimons and Andrew Jennings of Frankford, Mo.
A daughter, Annabel Lee Marie Greenwood, was born at 8:06 a.m. Jan. 11, 2021. She weighed 6 pounds 13 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Kaijah Dehning and Nekoda Greenwood of Monroe City, Mo.
A son, Mason Thatcher Chitwood, was born at 12:29 p.m. Jan. 11, 2021. He weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces and was 20 inches long. His parents are Katie and Shane Chitwood of Frankford, Mo.
A daughter, Hadessah Miriam Tegg, was born at 12:59 p.m. Jan. 14, 2021. She weighed 8 pounds 5 ounces and was 20 ½ inches long. Her parents are Anna and Matthew Tegg of Hannibal, Mo.
A daughter, Rebeka Ann Parks, was born at 12:11 a.m. Jan. 15, 2021. She weighed 5 pounds 15 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Bethany Green and Austin Parks of Bowling Green, Mo.
A daughter, Aria Lynn Thomas, was born at 12:52 p.m. Jan. 15, 2021. She weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her mother is Kayla Jennings of Hannibal.
A son Ethan Cord Franks Jr., was born at 2:12 p.m. Jan. 15, 2021. He weighed 5 pounds 15 ounces and was 19 inches long. His parents are Kimberly Self and Ethan Franks of Vandalia, Mo.
A son, Jack Alan Welch, was born at 1:51 a.m. Jan. 17, 2021. He weighed 9 pounds 12 ounces and was 22 inches long. His parents are Claire and Jon Welch of Hull, Ill.
A daughter, Evalynn Nicole Gibson, was born at 5:41 p.m. Jan. 18th, 2021. She weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Danielle and Jacob Gibson of Hannibal.
A son, Silas Jayson Robert Shoup, was born at 4:17 p.m. Jan. 19, 2021. He weighed 8 pounds 10 ounces and was 20 ½ inches long. His parents are Chelsea and Jayson Shoup of Hannibal.
A daughter, E’Necia LaShay Starr, was born at 12:37 p.m. Jan. 21, 2021. She weighed 6 pounds 2 ounces and was 18 ½ inches long. Her parents are Tyrishia Childs and Edward Starr Jr. of Hannibal.
A son, Remington Lee Pierce, was born at 7:44 a.m. Jan. 22, 2021. He weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce and was 20 inches long. His parents are Jessica and Terry Pierce of Vandalia, Mo.
A son, Samuel Irvin Lee, was born at 2:53 p.m. Jan. 26, 2021. He weighed 6 pounds 6 ounces and was 18 ¼ inches long. His parents are Stevie and Aron Lee of Hannibal.
A daughter, Layla Marie Johnson, was born at 4:47 p.m. Jan. 26, 2021. She weighed 7 pounds 15 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Lexie and Wyatt Johnson of Hannibal.
A son, Alexander Michael Gurang Cochenour, was born at 4:16 a.m. Jan. 27, 2021. He weighed 5 pounds 15 ounces and was 20 inches long. His parents are Debie and Levi Cochenour of Hannibal.
A son, Waylon Zane LaFond, was born at 7:55 a.m. Feb. 1, 2021. He weighed 9 pounds 9 ounces and was 21 inches long. His parents are Kathleen Largent and Russell LaFond of Hannibal.
A son, Vice Everett Lafferty, was born at 8:02 p.m. Feb. 4, 2021. He weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces and was 20 inches long. His parents are Dakota and Michael Lafferty of Carthage, Ill.
A son, Alexander Stewart Cooper Bush, was born at 12:31 p.m. Feb. 5, 2021. He weighed 8 pounds 5 ounces and was 20 inches long. His parents are Sarah and Stewart Bush of New London, Mo.
A son, Westton Merle Bay Plank, was born at 1:37 p.m. Feb. 7, 2021. He weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce and was 20 inches long. His mother is Sierra Plank of Palmyra, Mo.
A daughter, Erica Beth Forbes, was born at 7:45 a.m. Feb. 8, 2021. She weighed 8 pounds 13 ounces and was 20 ½ inches long. Her parents are Laura and Ererico Forbes of Canton, Mo.
A son, Walter Daniel James Whitley, was born at 6:18 p.m. Feb. 11, 2021. He weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces and was 20 ½ inches long. His parents are Charlotte and David Whitley Jr. of Hannibal.
A son, Titus Reed Luttrull, was born at 7:47 a.m. Feb. 12, 2021. He weighed 8 pounds 9 ounces and was 19 ½ inches long. His parents are Brianna and Brian Luttrull of Maywood, Mo.