HANNIBAL — Staff members at the Chris Coons Women's Care Center announced births from Jan. 19 to April 23.
A son, Bentley Wray Rule, was born at 7:51 a.m. Jan. 19, 2021. He weighed 6 pounds 6 ounces and was 19 inches long. His parents are Brennon and Austin Rule of Bowling Green, Mo.
A son, Onyx Granite Young, was born at 10:35 a.m. Jan. 20, 2021. H e weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce and was 20 inches long. His parents are Hillary and Jeffrey Young of Shelbina, Mo.
A daughter, Gianna Karter Taylor, was born at 11:22 a.m. Feb. 2, 2021. She weighed 6 pounds 10 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. Her parents are Katerra and Zachary Taylor of Monroe City, Mo.
A son, Roman Hakeem Chatman, was born at 7:45 a.m. Feb. 3, 2021. He weighed 7 pounds 5oz and was 19 inches long. His mother is Ashley Oliver of Louisiana, MO.
A son, Rolan Matthew Lilly, was born at 9:29 a.m. Feb. 11, 2021. He weighed 7 pounds and was 19 inches long. His mother is Kelsey Dexter of Monroe City, Mo.
A daughter, Kinley Anne Mayer, was born at 12:15 a.m. Feb. 16, 2021. He weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces and was 18 inches long. Her mother is Allyssa Mayer of Monroe City, Mo.
A daughter, Aiyanna Louise Renee Smith, was born at 11:33 a.m. Feb. 25, 2021. She weighed 5 pounds 8 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her mother is Justice Smith of Hannibal.
A son, Ethan Matthew Riley, was born at 7 p.m. March 2, 2021. He weighed 9 pounds 2 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long. His parents are Lacey and Matthew Riley of Shelbina, Mo.
A son, Finley Wyatt Edward Jones, was born at 7:52 a.m. March 5, 2021. He weighed 9 pounds 3 ounces and was 21 inches long. His parents are Samantha Morgan and Marshall Jones of Hannibal.
A daughter, Catherine Joan Evans, was born at 7:51 a.m. March 9, 2021. She weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces and was 21 inches long. Her parents are Laura and Matthew Evans of Camp Point, Ill.
A daughter, Caston Allen Goodwin, was born at 2:36 p.m. March 27, 2021. She weighed 6 pounds 8 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Emily Williams and Michael Goodwin of Palmyra, Mo.
A son, Isaac Wayne Brooks, was born at 8:51 p.m. March 29, 2021. He weighed 8 pounds 11 ounces and was 21 inches long. His parents are Monica and Billy Brooks of Hannibal.
A daughter, Ana'Lee Brailyn Lynnette Williams, was born at 1:14 p.m. March 31, 2021. She weighed 5 pounds 10 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Chaunte Swartz and Auviar Williams of Hannibal.
A son, Kaster Lynn Kroeger, was born at 3:56 p.m. March 31, 2021. He weighed 5 pounds 12 ounces and was 18 inches long. A daughter, Kroslyn Scarlett Kroeger, was born at 3:26 p.m. March 31, 2021. She weighed 5 pounds 3 ounces and was 18 inches long. Their parents are Catherine and Matthew Kroeger of Palmyra, Mo
A daughter, Quinnley Ara King, was born at 4:39 a.m. March 31, 2021. She weighed 6 pounds 4 ounces and was 17 1/2 inches long. Her parents are Lacy Rickard and Buddy King of Hannibal.
A son, Malakai Jon Sheppard, was born at 5:37 p.m. April 1, 2021. He weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces and was 20 inches long. His parents are Sarah and Jon Sheppard of Bowling Green, Mo.
A daughter, Paisley Jo Hoye, was born at 10:04 a.m. April 1, 2021. She weighed 6 pounds 13 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. Her parents are Kara and Dustie Hoye of Palmyra, Mo.
A son, Bo Robert Bigley, was born at 1:36 a.m. April 1, 2021. He weighed 8 pounds 14 ounces and was 21 inches long. His parents are Michelle and Brandon Bigley of Baylis, Ill.
A son, Connor James Lewis Roberts, was born at 3:24 p.m. April 4, 2021. He weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces and was 20 inches long. His parents are Chelsea Courtney and Trevor Roberts of Hannibal.
A son, Jaxon Lee Kinder, was born at 7:40 a.m. April 5, 2021. He weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long. His parents are Hannah and Jeff Kinder of New London, Mo.
A daughter, Neala JoLee Chinn, was born at 8:53 p.m. April 6, 2021. She weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Eden Ryan and Daryl Chinn of Hannibal.
A daughter, Eva Joy Havens, was born at 8:21 p.m. April 7, 2021. She weighed 6 pounds 7 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. Her parents are Yasmine and Michael Havens of Hannibal.
A daughter, Josie Belle Gray, was born at 6:11 p.m. April 8, 2021. She weighed 8 pounds 9 ounces and was 21 inches long. Her parents are Lauren and Joseph Gray of Lewistown, Mo.
A daughter, Naya Rosalynn Gonzalez, was born at 8:25 p.m. April 9, 2021. She weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. Her parents are Marty and Alex Gonzalez of Hannibal.
A daughter, Charlotte Ann Welch, was born at 8:04 a.m. April 9, 2021. She weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces was 19 1/2 inches long. Her parents are LeAnn and Brandon Welch of Hannibal.
A daughter, Ruby Raelle Yager, was born at 10:58 p.m. April 12, 2021. She weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Ashley and Adam Yager of Monroe City, Mo.
A son, Oliver Christopher Eugene Niffen, was born at 2:03 a.m. April 13, 2021. He weighed 8 pounds 7 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. His parents are Briann Ihnochenmus and Jacob Niffen of Bowling Green, Mo.
A daughter, Riley Ann Reynolds was born at 1:44 p.m. April 15, 2021. She weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces and was 21 inches long. Her parents are Jayme Hudson and Shay Reynolds of Perry, Mo.
A son, Shay Daniels Walsh, was born at 10:07 a.m. April 16, 2021. He weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces and was 19 inches long. His parents are Rehekah and Shawn Walsh of Pittsfield, Ill.
A daughter, FaithLynn Nicole Berry was born at 6:34 p.m. April 17, 2021. She weighed 6 pounds 10 ounces and was 18 inches long. Her parents are Nicole and Tyler Berry of Vandalia, Mo.
A daughter, Sloane Gypsy June Fishbeck, was born at 1:45 p.m. April 18, 2021. She weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces and was 18 inches long. Her mother is Ashley Fishbeck of Monroe City, Mo.
A daughter, Ellie Christine Rapp, was born at 10:17 p.m. April 19, 2021. She weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. Her parents are Sarah and Charles Rapp of New London, Mo.
A son, Felix Joseph Leonard, was born at 5:27 a.m. April 20, 2021. He weighed 8 pounds 3 ounces and was 20 inches long. His parents are Elizabeth and Kyle Leonard of Liberty, Ill.
A daughter, Eleanor Leighann Scott, was born at 11:41 p.m. April 23, 2021. She weighed 8 pounds 11 ounces and was 21 inches long. Her mother is Meghan Darley of Cairo, Mo.